Company News for Aug 30, 2024

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM gained 5.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL rose 1.5% after investment bank Citigroup Inc. C named it one of its top artificial intelligence picks going into 2025.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation DG plummeted 32.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.70 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation MRO gained 2.1% on energy, becoming one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

