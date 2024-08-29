Company News for Aug 29, 2024

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada RY gained 2.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN dropped 1.3% on the tech slump weighing on the markets.

Shares of Chewy, Inc. CHWY rose 11.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of 24 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX slid 1.7% on consumer discretionaries becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.

