Company News for Aug 27, 2024

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares gained 2.1% on energy, becoming the biggest winning sector of the session.

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. PDD plummeted 28.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $13.35 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.72 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD shares slid 3.2% on the day’s semiconductor slump.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 3.2% after Canada joined the United States and European Union in announcing that it would impose a 100% tariff on Chinese EV imports.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.