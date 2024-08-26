Company News for Aug 26, 2024

Ross Stores, Inc.’s ROST shares gained 1.8% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.

Apple Inc.’s AAPL shares inched up 1% on the mega-cap growth stock rally.

CAVA Group, Inc.’s CAVA shares soared 19.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.

Shares of Hafnia Limited HAFN gained 4.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $417.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $387.1 million.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hafnia Limited (HAFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.