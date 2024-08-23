Company News for Aug 23, 2024

Baidu Inc.’s ( BIDU ) shares tanked 4.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $4,669 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,736.62 million.

Shares of NetEase Inc. ( NTES ) plummeted 11.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2024 revenues of $3,507 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,650.11 million.

Shares of The Williams-Sonoma Inc. ( WSM ) tumbled 9.3% after reporting second quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $1,788.31 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,815.23 million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s ( AAP ) shares plunged 17.5% after posting second quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.

