Company News for Aug 22, 2024

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s ( KEYS ) shares jumped 13.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.

Shares of Target Corp. ( TGT ) climbed 11.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.57, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16.

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. ( TJX ) surged 6.1% after posting second quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92.

Macy's Inc.’s ( M ) shares plummeted 12.9% after the company posted second quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $4,937 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,086.40 million.

