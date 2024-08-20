Company News for Aug 20, 2024

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s ( EL ) shares tanked 2.3% after the company given disappointing guidance for first quarter and full-year fiscal 2025.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( ZIM ) soared 16.7% after posting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07.

Shares of General Motors Co. ( GM ) rose 1% after the company retrenched more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) shares climbed 4.5% following the company’s decision to acquire computer hardware design firm ZT Systems for $4.9 billion to expand its AI portfolio.

