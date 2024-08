Company News for Aug 19, 2024

Coherent Corp.’s ( COHR ) shares climbed 7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. ( HRB ) jumped 12.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.89, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

Shares of Globant S.A. ( GLOB ) surged 5.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50.

Flowers Foods Inc.’s ( FLO ) shares rose 0.2% after posting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.

