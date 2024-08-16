Company News for Aug 16, 2024

Shares of Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) jumped 6.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.

Deere & Company’s ( DE ) shares rose 6.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $6.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 per share.

Shares of NICE Ltd. ( NICE ) gained 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.64 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share.

Tapestry, Inc.’s ( TPR ) shares increased 3.3% after the cpmpany reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.

