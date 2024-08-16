Company News for Aug 16, 2024

- Shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT) jumped 6.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.
- Deere & Company’s (DE) shares rose 6.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $6.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 per share.
- Shares of NICE Ltd. (NICE) gained 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.64 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share.
- Tapestry, Inc.’s (TPR) shares increased 3.3% after the cpmpany reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.