Company News for Aug 15, 2024

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ) gained 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 per share.

UBS Group AG’s ( UBS ) shares jumped 5.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.34 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share.

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT ) tumbled 10.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.

Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ( ESLT ) shares rose 3.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.08 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share.

