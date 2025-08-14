Company News for Aug 14, 2025

Brinker International Inc.’s ( EAT ) shares rose 1.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1,461.9 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,432.4 million.

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ( ARCO ) jumped 9.8% after posting second-quarter 2025 revenues of $1,142.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,123.49 million.

CAVA Group Inc.’s ( CAVA ) shares plunged 16.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2025 revenues of $280.61 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.56 million.

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. ( CRWV ) plummeted 20.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $0.27 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23 per share.

