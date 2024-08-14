Company News for Aug 14, 2024

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO declined 4.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s MRNS shares tumbled 4.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 loss of $0.60 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.59 per share.

Shares of Paysafe Limited PSFE jumped 6.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share.

The Home Depot, Inc.’s HD shares rose 1.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.54 per share.

