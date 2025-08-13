Company News for Aug 13, 2025

Cardinal Health Inc.’s ( CAH ) shares tumbled 7.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $60,159 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60,668.31 million.

Shares of Sea Limited ( SE ) jumped 19.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 revenues of $5,361.64 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,122.40 million.

Circle Internet Group’s ( CRCL ) shares rose 1.3% after posting second-quarter 2025 revenues of $658.08 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $645.35 million.

Shares of On Holding AG ( ONON ) climbed 9% after the company posted second-quarter 2025 revenues of $907.78 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $850.88 million.

