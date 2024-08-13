Company News for Aug 13, 2024

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) jumped 9.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share.

monday.com Ltd.’s ( MNDY ) shares surged 14.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.94 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. ( IBRX ) declined 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 loss of $0.20 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17 per share.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s ( RNA ) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 loss of $0.65 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76 per share.

