Company News for Aug 12, 2024

Shares of Evergy, Inc. ( EVRG ) fell 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $0.90 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share.

EchoStar Corporation’s ( SATS ) shares plummeted 16.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 loss of $0.76 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37 per share.

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. ( ROAD ) gained 1.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s ( AXL ) shares jumped 4.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.19 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.