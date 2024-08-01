Company News for Aug 1, 2024

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD shares rose 4.4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.

Arista Networks, Inc.’s ANET shares soared 11.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.69 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion.

Mastercard Incorporated’s MA shares jumped 3.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51.

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. MO declined 3.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $5.27 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42 billion.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.