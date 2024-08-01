News & Insights

Company News for Aug 1, 2024

August 01, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD shares rose 4.4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.’s ANET shares soared 11.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.69 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated’s MA shares jumped 3.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51.
  • Shares of Altria Group, Inc. MO declined 3.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $5.27 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42 billion.

