Company News for Apr 9, 2025

April 09, 2025

Zacks Equity Research

  • Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH added 5.4% on the U.S. government announcing a 5.1% increase in payment rates to private insurers for 2026 Medicare Advantage health plans.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA slid 4.9%, wiping out gains made in the morning despite Elon Musk distancing himself from the Trump tariff policies.
  • Shares of Constellation Energy Corporation CEG gained 2.9% on defending its planned acquisition of Calpine to regulators after protests by consumer groups.
  • Shares of Albemarle Corporation ALB plunged 12.6% on materials emerging as the worst affected sector in the session.

