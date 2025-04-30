Company News for Apr 30, 2025

Nucor Corp.’s ( NUE ) shares rose 1.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( REGN ) plunged 6.9% after posting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $8.22, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.43.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s ( PYPL ) shares gained 2.1% after the company posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.33, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) advanced 3.2% after reporting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.

