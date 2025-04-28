Company News for Apr 28, 2025

AbbVie Inc.’s ( ABBV ) shares advanced 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.46, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39.

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. ( SLB ) fell 1.2% after the company posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s ( CL ) shares rose 1.3% after reporting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86.

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. ( CHTR ) soared 11.4% after posting first-quarter 2025 revenues of $13,735 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,679.24 million.

