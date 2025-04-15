Company News for Apr 15, 2025

Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR ) shares rose 4.6% after NATO finalized a deal to acquire its AI-powered Maven Smart System for deployment within Allied Command Operations.

Shares of Intel Corporation ( INTC ) rose 2.9% after it agreed to sell 51% of its Altera unit to Silver Lake as part of its streamlining strategy.

Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ) shares rose 4% after news of a temporary rollback of tariffs on Chinese technology products.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) rose 1.9% after reporting first-quarter 2025 earnings of $14.12 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 12.71 per share.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.