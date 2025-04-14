Company News for Apr 14, 2025

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM rose 4% after reporting first-quarter 2025 revenues of $45.31 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.82%.



Morgan Stanley MS shares rose 1.4% after reporting first-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 per share.



Wells Fargo & Company WFC shares fell 1% after reporting first-quarter 2025 revenues of $20.15 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.12%.



Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK rose 1.4% after reporting first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.58 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 1.49 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.