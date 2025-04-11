Company News for Apr 11, 2025

Shares of CarMax, Inc. KMX plunged 17% on the company suspending the timelines for its previously announced long-term growth targets after a disappointing earnings report.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL slid 4.2% on mega-cap tech stocks plummeting.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL gained 1.7% on consumer staples becoming the only S&P 500 sector to withstand the day’s losses.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM fell 5.6% on energy emerging as the worst affected sector in the session.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

