The Company Most Vital to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Just Dipped. Time to Buy?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the most dominant investing theme in the market today. Given the technology's wide implications, it's not surprising that many stocks associated with the trend have been some of the best performers this year. However, one of the most vital (I would argue the most vital) has recently dipped, which could provide investors with a buying opportunity.

So what's this company that is arguably the most vital in all of AI? It's not Nvidia, but one of the companies that supplies a technology that makes its chips possible.

Today's AI doesn't happen without ASML

There are many technologies involved in making chips, but one company holds a technological monopoly on a vital process: ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). ASML's products give chip manufacturers the capability to perform the lithography process at a microscopic scale. Through its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, manufacturers can create chips with electrical traces that are only a few nanometers apart.

ASML is the only company in the world that uses this technology, so if you want to make the most powerful and cutting-edge chips, you have to use ASML's machines. Consequentially, this makes ASML the most important company in the AI value chain, as the innovative GPUs that Nvidia creates wouldn't be possible without those machines.

Because ASML is further upstream than some of the end use cases for AI, it's not seeing the same demand that companies like Nvidia are, which is throwing investors off. This was evident in its second-quarter results when it posted net sales of 6.2 billion euros compared to 6.9 billion last year. This seems like a huge problem for many investors, as AI demand should be driving sales up, not down.

But this analysis isn't sound. Anyone who has been listening to ASML's quarterly conference calls knows that 2024 is a preparation year for 2025, which management has repeatedly stated will be a much stronger year. In fact, 2025 was mentioned nearly as many times in the Q2 conference call as 2024. Clearly, management wants investors to prepare for 2025 and just ignore what's going on in 2024.

Wall Street analyst projections also back up this sentiment, as they only expect 2% revenue growth in 2024 but 33% in 2025. After ASML's most recent sell-off, it's clear some investors may have forgotten about this, which is a prime opportunity to take advantage of now.

When using 2025 estimates, ASML doesn't look terribly expensive

Before reporting earnings, ASML traded for more than 50 times forward earnings -- a valuation that is very expensive but isn't very accurate because it doesn't include all of 2025's strong projections.

To properly assess where ASML's stock is trading, we'll need to use 2025 earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. Twenty analysts expect ASML to post $32.64 EPS in 2025. Dividing today's near-$900 stock price by that figure yields a valuation of 27 times 2025 earnings.

While that's not a fire-sale valuation by any measure, it is much more palatable than the 43 times forward earnings it trades at now. With the stock down more than 20% since ASML reported earnings, I think now may be a smart time to start initiating a position.

Investors have few opportunities to invest in true monopolies, and this is one of them. ASML is the sole provider of a vital technology for making cutting-edge chips. The demand for these chips will likely only increase, making ASML a smart investment.

Should you invest $1,000 in ASML right now?

Before you buy stock in ASML, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ASML wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $683,777!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Keithen Drury has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.