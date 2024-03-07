Company level disclosure key to financing green transition, says ESMA chair

By Anton Bridge

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - A robust framework for environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure at the company level is the starting point for channelling more investment into the green transition, said Verena Ross, head of the European Union's securities watchdog, which has warned against the spurious ESG credentials of some financial products.

ESMA is very concerned about the risk of greenwashing - the touting of misleading green credentials - in financial products so as not to harm their credibility in the eyes of sustainability-conscious investors, Ross said.

An ESMA report published last month said that funds claiming to contribute to ESG goals may be prone to misleading, inaccurate or unsubstantiated claims. ESMA will publish guidelines in a few weeks on the proper naming of ESG funds, Ross said.

The first step is individual company disclosures, Ross said. "It's the first base of the investment chain that you have basic information that then moves into the products and services that are provided by the financial services industry."

Until now company disclosures have been based on a variety of different voluntary standards in different jurisdictions, which has hampered comparability across different markets and sectors, Ross said.

This is now shifting toward a more unified, obligatory approach across jurisdictions. Companies in the European Union and globally from this year will have to use on ESG and climate-related factors in their annual reports for 2024 and onwards.

The standards spell out best practice for verifying a company's sustainability claims by offering detailed instructions in areas such as accounting for the impact of corporate actions on emissions, relying on outside experts, and identifying and tackling conflicts of interest.

"The importance of the fact that we're able to agree at global level some common international standards in this area I think is enormous," Ross said.

