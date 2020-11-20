Company Cultures Thrive Despite Drastically Different Work Conditions

As employees relocated from their office desk to their kitchen table in early 2020, corporate culture didn’t seem to be a good candidate to escape the pandemic unscathed. Businesses, often overnight, were forced to upend how they operated: performance expectations for workers were rewritten, and instead of sharing lunch with their colleagues, employees only saw them on Zoom calls.

But a funny thing happened as people figured out the new normal. Cultures not only survived, they thrived.

Energage, a national workplace research firm that has surveyed over 2 million employees at thousands of organizations in the past year, says workers have been exceptionally positive about their employers’ culture since the start of the pandemic. During the first four months of the crisis, in fact, satisfaction levels hit all-time highs, before returning to normal in August, then rising again in September and October.

“What we saw happening was a lot of companies stepping up to change things quickly, making changes that normally would have taken six months or six years happen in a day,” says Doug Claffey, founder and chief strategy officer at Energage. “And the level of communication that went along with that was really pretty amazing – and employees felt that.”

Those findings are echoed by an August study from Qualtrics, a firm that helps companies manage employee experience, and Quartz. That study found 37% of workers feel that company culture has improved since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, while only 15% say they feel it has deteriorated.

An emphasis on increased communication is one of the key reasons corporate culture is holding up so well. Employees feel more aware of what is happening at their employer, as managers and C-level leaders regularly check in with them and keep them updated with the latest news. This is being done via emails, video conferencing, Slack chat channels or even in online social events.

Workers have also seen their efficiency improve as they deal with fewer interruptions. Many also told Energage that interdepartmental cooperation was greatly improved as well – a surprise, given how quickly people had to adapt to new tools and working remotely. And 80% of respondents in the Qualtrics study say the people and culture around them at work have been kinder, while 71% say they’ve been more supportive.

Home office vs. traditional office

There is an environmental factor that’s potentially affecting the optimism, though. Claffey says one set of workers are generally more positive than others.

“Remote workers are significantly more positive than onsite workers,” he says. “One of the reasons for that is when you’re in the office, most folks are dealing with very strange environments, where you have to wear a mask all day or have a plexiglass shield. Nothing is normal inside the office. For remote workers, while they’re not connected to a building, my sense is people are able to make connections with people they couldn’t connect with before – and they’re able to hunker down and get work done without getting interrupted.”

The change in how work gets done has also been an opportunity for introverted employees to work closer with their associates. The rise of tools like Mural, a digital way to visually collaborate, has resulted in new bursts of ingenuity at some companies.

“You’re more likely to get your voice heard,” says Claffey. “You have less of the dynamic of the loudest wheel in the room being the voice that gets heard. So, we’re seeing meetings get shorter … and from a creativity perspective, many companies adopting these tools are saying it’s the most creative, productive sessions they’ve had.”

While a strong company culture can have positive benefits in employee satisfaction and retention, there are more tangible effects as well. Companies that have been rated high by their employees during the pandemic have also seen their stock hold up better in a tumultuous market.

Energage data shows companies with strong cultures saw lower dips at the start of the pandemic and greater gains as the market began to recover, outperforming the S&P 500’s gains collectively by 175%. As of Sept. 30, the S&P 500 had returns of 5.6%. In the same period, Energage’s top workplaces (defined by employee feedback, not financial performance) returned 15.4%.

