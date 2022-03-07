Company bosses are losing the ignorance excuse

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland wants to go after more individuals for white-collar crimes. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is worried https://www.wlrk.com/webdocs/wlrknew/ClientMemos/WLRK/WLRK.27990.22.pdf for its corporate clients. The boardroom-friendly law firm said in a memo on Friday, a day after Garland gave a speech https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-merrick-b-garland-delivers-remarks-aba-institute-white-collar-crime on the topic: “If ever there were a time for companies to examine their compliance regimes, this is it.”

Top bosses often escape legal trouble, even when the companies they run pay big penalties. Garland thinks that undermines people's trust in the rule of law. Outlining a shift https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/prosecuting-individuals-is-top-priority-policing-corporate-crime-us-attorney-2022-03-03 in how the Department of Justice allocates resources, the AG said he planned to change that, even though it's harder to get individual convictions than settlements with corporations. Wachtell’s memo suggests the firm believes Garland means business.

A defense for those at the top has long been that they didn't know about the misdeeds of rogue actors among their employees and therefore can't be held accountable. Wachtell is now telling CEOs that ignorance isn’t bliss and they need to clean up their corporate acts. For shareholders and regular citizens alike, it’s a long-needed change. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

