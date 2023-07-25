Companies That Prioritize Resiliency Investing Will Gain Competitive Market Value

By Tom Donnelly, Datasite Chief Financial Officer

Following the massive changes brought on by the global pandemic, no company or business is the same as it was three years ago. Yet while some have been challenged, others have thrived, igniting expanded growth from new products or services, bolstering both customers and revenue. If it hasn’t already, this should grab the attention of investors.

This growth may continue into next year. With interest rates still rising alongside continuing supply shortages and increases in energy costs, global financial leaders have had their work cut out for themselves in 2023. Yet, while they have had to deal with higher operational costs this year, many have also invested – in a new partnership or acquisition, or something more minor, such as a new marketing or sales strategy – to create long-term resiliency for their business.

As we enter the third quarter of 2023, finance leaders must remain nimble and strategic, focusing on where the business risks and opportunities lie, while also keeping an eye on investments in capabilities that enhance their resilience. Those that do can create a competitive advantage. With this, retail investors should keep an eye on the companies that do this successfully, as it’s a nod to overall reliability in tough times.

The following are some investment areas that company leaders should consider pursuing to secure a competitive edge in the market. Investors would be well advised to keep a tab on the companies prioritizing these development strategies.

Invest in Innovation

A focus on automation is among the top investment priorities, including using artificial intelligence and machine learning to connect and analyze data and automate tasks to improve efficiency. By leveraging data from across the enterprise, companies can create more efficiencies and position themselves for success, while also driving down costs.

An April survey showed that 40% of dealmakers believe that the availability of information on target companies is one of the biggest obstacles to M&A success they may face this year. This can be overcome by investing in tools that streamline information gathering and make relevant data all the more accessible, saving time for the many decision makers on the buy-side of these deals. Companies that are ahead of the curve on this front should grab the attention of investors early on.

Improving Customer Success

Often, a customer's experience with an organization is only as good as an employee's experience with that organization. When employees feel supported, they are more likely to provide positive customer experiences. The pandemic impacted this connection even more, and this is still playing a vital role in how organizations take care of their employees so, in turn, their customers also feel cared for. While a great customer experience takes time to develop and roll out, improving the customer experience can be delivered in phases. Phase one might include reviewing customer-facing processes and finding new ways to digitize them, as well as refreshing goals and metrics for customer success teams, including providing incentives to have customers adopt additional applications. A next phase might focus on using AI for personalization, using tone and presentation to make results and customer engagement more conversational and relatable. And still another phase might focus on further training an organization’s model to predict what its customers may need.

Investing in companies that prioritize resilience strategies is a reliable move for investors in today’s world. They will be prepared for the next crisis, less vulnerable to disruption and better able to navigate an increasingly volatile world. Yes, resiliency investing may require tradeoffs with near term efficiencies, but in the long term, it can increase an organization’s value.

