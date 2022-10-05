On the heels of 2017, which had a number of successful initial public offerings and a few duds, 2018 saw even more IPOs — some incredible successes, and some surprising failures.

What Companies Went Public in 2018?

Biopharmaceutical company Moderna, which became a household name for developing a vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic, was just one of many recognizable companies that issued their IPOs in 2018. Others include Dropbox, Spotify and BJ’s Wholesale Club, all with varying degrees of success.

Here’s a look at some of the companies that had their IPOs in 2018.

Dropbox (DBX)

IPO Date: March 23, 2018

March 23, 2018 IPO Price: $29

$29 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $19.99

$19.99 Return Since IPO: -31%

Dropbox, a cloud storage provider, launched in 2008. A decade later it went public at a price of $29 per share, 38% above the previous day’s valuation. The stock has experienced ups and downs since then, and it sits below its IPO price as of the end of Q3 2022, trading at under $20 per share. This reflects the overall bear market of late 2022. However, Dropbox faces intense competition in a crowded market that also includes Amazon and Alphabet’s Google Drive.

DocuSign (DOCU)

IPO Date: April 27, 2018

April 27, 2018 IPO Price: $38

$38 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $51.67

$51.67 Return Since IPO: +36%

On the heels of the Dropbox IPO, cloud service provider DocuSign went public in April 2018 for the price of $38 per share. Trading on the Nasdaq, the stock began climbing in 2020. The company’s key solution makes it easy for people to digitally sign contracts and other paperwork on a variety of devices, putting it in high demand during the pandemic. It rose to a high of over $300 in 2021 but dropped with the rest of the market in late 2022. However, you’d still be making money today if you purchased DocuSign during its IPO.

Domo (DOMO)

IPO Date: June 29, 2018

June 29, 2018 IPO Price: $21

$21 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $16.64

$16.64 Return Since IPO: -21%

Domo touts itself as a business cloud that makes it easy to integrate, share and edit data from any app all on one platform. This enterprise-level software-as-a-service solution has a large and eager market, with companies ranging from Emerson and Unilever to ESPN. The company stock price peaked in August 2021, selling for $97.70 per share.

Domo has shown steady increases in revenue over the past year, but growth is predicted to cool in 2023. As the stock dips below its IPO price, indications show a bright future of increased profitability and could represent a good value for investors.

Spotify (SPOT)

IPO Date: April 3, 2018

April 3, 2018 IPO Price: $165.90

$165.90 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $89.14

$89.14 Return Since IPO: -46%

Music streaming service Spotify was one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2018 on the part of retail investors and the tech community. Already a household name in digital music and podcast streaming, the IPO launched at $165.90. With no price set prior to launch and no banks underwriting the deal, Spotify launched on the New York Stock Exchange under its own terms. The price reached $169 for the day but ultimately closed at $149.

Since then, the volatile stock has reached a high of $364 in 2021 but is trading at $89.14 as of Sept. 26, representing a tremendous loss for those who got in during those first few days of trading.

With headwinds signifying massive growth on the horizon, if you missed the IPO, you could have another chance to make money. And if you’re still holding shares, consider dollar-cost averaging to increase your position.

Moderna (MRNA)

IPO Date: Dec. 6, 2018

Dec. 6, 2018 IPO Price: $23

$23 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $119.69

$119.69 Return Since IPO: +420%

When Moderna launched its IPO, only medical professionals, investors and those in the biopharmaceutical industry had likely heard of the company. Today, it remains the biggest biotech IPO in history. Down from its peak of nearly $450 in September 2021, the stock is currently still a winner at roughly $120.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

IPO Date: June 28, 2018

June 28, 2018 IPO Price: $17

$17 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $75.45

$75.45 Return Since IPO: +344%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings went public on the NYSE on June 28, 2018, sharing a press release detailing the offering.

Now trading over $75 per share, BJ’s is a discount store industry leader that is maintaining a strong buy rating. That means even if you missed the IPO, you may still have a chance to make money. You might consider putting down that 10-gallon jar of pickles and the life-sized inflatable dragon for your front lawn. Instead, think about how much an investment in BJ’s — or any 2018 stock that is still outperforming its IPO today — could make you long after the pickles are eaten and the Halloween decoration has vanished in your attic.

ADT (ADT)

IPO Date: Jan. 18, 2018

Jan. 18, 2018 IPO Price: $14

$14 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $7.54

$7.54 Return Since IPO: -46%

ADT, a security and automation solutions provider for homes and businesses, announced its IPO on the NYSE at $14 per share in January 2018, kicking off a string of security and technology IPOs for the year. Described by The Motley Fool in a January 2018 article as “a powerhouse in its business,” ADT had already been a household name before the IPO. The company used nearly all the money to pay off debt resulting from a buyout by Apollo Global Management in 2016 and a merger with Protection 1 the same year.

Even with the company’s strong fundamentals, however, ADT stock is down substantially from its IPO.

Nio (NIO)

IPO Date: Sept. 12, 2018

Sept. 12, 2018 IPO Price: $6

$6 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $17.62

$17.62 Return Since IPO: +194%

Nio is a China-based electric vehicle manufacturer that went public at a price of $6 per share in 2018.

Since then, the stock has nearly tripled in value, trading on the NYSE at $17.62. If you had a crystal ball to see how far the EV industry would have come since 2018, you may have wanted to get a piece of the IPO. Fortunately, it’s not too late to take advantage of this stock’s low price, which analysts are saying could reach a high of over $65.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

IPO Date: Jan. 18, 2018

Jan. 18, 2018 IPO Price: $16

$16 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $25.47

$25.47 Return Since IPO: +59%

Americold Realty Trust combines real estate and technology as the world’s largest owner of temperature-controlled warehouses across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. The company went public in January 2018 for a price of $16, and owners of the stock have seen it rise over time. It hit a high of $40 in April 2021 but fell with the bear market. It still sits above its IPO price, with many analysts giving it a hold rating. Zacks Equity Research is suggesting investors buy the dip since it could turn around at any time.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

IPO Date: Aug. 2, 2018

Aug. 2, 2018 IPO Price: $17

$17 Stock Price as of Sept. 26: $11.79

$11.79 Return Since IPO: -31%

Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield went public on the NYSE at a price of $17 on Aug. 2, 2018, according to a press release issued by the company. Those who invested have been on a roller coaster ride, with shares falling for the commercial real estate firm during the pandemic, climbing through 2021 and 2022, and then falling with the market and rising interest rates in late 2022.

The stock now sits well below its IPO price. But will it rebound?

According to MarketBeat, the company has a solid buy rating from analysts. Experts say the company has strong profit potential over the next few years, along with solid cash flow. If you purchased during the IPO, it’s a good time to consider dollar-cost averaging your investment to mitigate risk.

Next Steps

Did you invest in any of these IPOs? If not, there’s still time to get in while prices are low and companies are undervalued for many of these top companies. You will want to choose an online or real-world stock brokerage to begin trading. Consider some of these expert investing tips for a bear market. Most of all, choose companies that you understand and can believe in.

Every investment has risks, which you should understand before you put a dime into the market. But if you are looking back and wishing you had invested in some of these IPOs, you can still reap the rewards today.

Data is accurate as of Sept. 26, 2022, and is subject to change. Returns since IPOs are rounded to the nearest whole number.

