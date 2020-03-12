Companies Tap Their Credit Lines. Should That Worry Investors?

Boeing and other companies have started to draw down their credit lines. The risk is that everyone does so and creates stress on the credit system.

It is a precautionary move, but if too many companies do it, the credit system could come under stress.

Companies are starting to draw down credit facilities.

While the drawdowns are a precautionary move, they raise a big risk for investors battling through the coronavirus selloff in the stock market. It is what is known as the risk of “procyclicality.”

It is a term that became popularized during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Roughly speaking, it means making decisions that, while sensible for an individual, exacerbate problems for the whole.

If everyone draws on revolving credit lines all at once, the credit system might become stressed. (A revolving credit facility is the corporate equivalent of a home-equity line.) S&P 500 companies have about $1 trillion in credit lines. That is a big potential cash call for lenders.

Part of responsible corporate fiscal management, of course, is having ample cash accessible. What’s true for consumers is true for corporations—they have to prepare for credit access before they need it. As anyone ever laid off from a job knows, most of the time, it is possible to borrow money only when you don’t need it. It is harder to get credit when times are tough.

Boeing (ticker: BA) appeared to set off the latest wave of moves. Bloomberg reported that the company drew down its recently created credit facility on Wednesday. Instead of calming nervous investors, the move—along with the viral outbreak and the continuing 737 MAX drama—sent shares plunging.

Boeing stock is down more than 20% over the past two trading sessions, far worse than the comparable drop of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The stock was halted Thursday at one point because of trading volatility. Boeing choose not to comment on individual credit instruments when asked about the revolver.

Private equity giants the Blackstone Group (BX) and Carlyle Group (CG) have encouraged their portfolio companies to draw down credit lines, according to media reports.

“There is no firm wide directive to our portfolio companies to draw upon credit lines,” a Blackstone representative told Barron’s in an emailed statement. “We are evaluating the financing needs of a small number of companies directly impacted by Covid-19.”

Bloomberg also reports that Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Hilton Hotels (HTL) are also drawing down credit facilities. Wynn and Hilton were down 15% and 7%, respectively, on Thursday.

One question investors are struggling with is why draw? Shouldn’t the existence of the lines be enough? Why draw and pay interest if the home-equity line is already approved?

Companies might draw on facilities because revolving bank debt usually comes with caveats.

Often, companies have to pass earnings and capital tests to qualify for the money. Companies might feel it is better having the money now, despite paying interest, so they can have the money on hand before debt covenants become problematic.

It might be a smart decision for any one corporation, but it is a problem for investors. It signals tough times ahead.

Everything is related to the coronavirus, but Thursday’s stock declines were fueled, in part, by such credit surprises.

In a similar way, Monday’s declines were fed by an oil surprise—Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase output, exacerbating the problem of falling oil prices resulting from weakening demand.

Boeing, for its part, traded at about 8 times estimated 2022 earnings at points on Thursday. It is an incredibly low multiple of earnings for the company, historically speaking. The other problem for investors—along with procyclicality—is time horizon. Investors can’t see past the next three months as the pandemic continues.

In modern financial theory, the central bank and the federal government are the entities supposed to be acting countercyclically. The Federal Reserve needs to ensure that credit continues to flow. That way, employees get paid and companies avoid layoffs. In fact, markets recovered some of earlier losses after the Fed said it would provide support, adding liquidity to the financial system.

Investors may not like it, but they will have to put their faith in the Fed. The central bank has the wherewithal and the willingness to prevent a credit crunch.

What’s more, in these unprecedented times, investors should expect lenders and borrowers to maintain an open dialogue. Agreements, including adjustments to debt covenant relief, can always be reached

Of course, another other option for having ample liquidity is to have no debt. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK. A), Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) as well as Microsoft (MSFT) are some notable companies with large cash hoards.

