Companies Must Invest in Gaining Customer Trust

By Mike Anderson, Chief Technical Officer, Tealium

Business leaders today are more challenged to grow revenue than ever before. Privacy regulations are expanding rapidly and are nuanced by state and country, adding an additional layer of complexity for global organizations. Many of the data signals that teams have relied on for years–like third party cookies and browser signals–are coming to an end, forcing marketers and business leaders to reevaluate traditional tactics. The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the ways companies engage with their audiences. Now, siloed departments are left to hypothesize which changes are here to stay and what might be coming next.

Business is changing, and so are customers’ expectations

Business leaders know they can no longer rely on what they thought they knew. Everything has changed. Gone are the days of boards and investors extending grace and patience ‘due to the pandemic.’ Today, a good product alone is not enough to win over customers. Now, it’s expected that leaders have intentional paths for growth, and have the teams and strategies to get there.

Here are some recent marketplace observations:

There is a surplus of data today, but not all data is created equal: 32% of B2C marketers cite quality of customer data as the largest roadblock to meeting their marketing goals (source: Forrester 2021 Global Marketing Survey).

As data protection laws become more prevalent, businesses must take note. There will be legitimate repercussions for businesses that do not adopt systems to stay compliant. For example, failure to comply with GDPR could result in 4% of a company's annual global revenues in fines.

Marketing budgets have bounced back from pre-pandemic levels, and tech spending continues to rise: 87% of marketers expect to increase tech spending in 2022 (source: Tealium State of the CDP report).

Executives have the money and motivation to embrace new, forward-looking tech: 97% of executives said AI capabilities are important to achieving their marketing priorities (source: Tealium State of the CDP report).

Thankfully, there’s a solution for these problems hiding in plain sight: an organization’s own customer data. While this data is largely still untapped, it could possibly be a company’s single greatest asset. We can’t predict the future, but we do know that customer trust is critical to the success of any business. So, where are companies investing for success amidst these factors and how do they plan to provide exceptional customer experiences? The answer is by implementing a Customer Data Platform (CDP).

What is a CDP and what do they do?

A CDP is a software system that helps present a unified, persistent and updated view of an individual customer, based on data from interactions across multiple channels, platforms, and devices. CDPs are built to collect customer data from a wide range of sources and unify that data to form a comprehensive view of the customer across devices and channels. A CDP can syndicate data across the entire technology stack, which orchestrates an extremely intelligent customer experience. Because of these features, CDPs improve organizations by bettering customer relationships, and can complement current software and marketing efforts by enabling brands to personalize experiences more effectively.

Over the last few years, customer experience has become a critical differentiator, and a business imperative positioning CDPs as crucial to an organization’s success. The gap is growing every day between industry leaders who can deliver trusted experiences versus those who cannot, and it will only get worse as more customer touchpoints and data sources become available in the future.

Nine of ten businesses compete on customer experiences.

70% of customers say connected processes (e.g. contextualized engagement based on earlier interactions) are very important to winning their business.

57% of consumers have stopped buying from a company because a competitor provided a better experience.

76% of consumers expect companies to understand their needs and expectations.

If your organization can’t deliver on your customer’s expectations, they will leave and take their business to your competition.

Intelligent adoption of a CDP can help your company boost ROI

Although different industries turn to CDPs to meet their own specific needs, regardless of industry, an organization’s unique goals should always remain top of mind when considering which CDP to select. A CDP can be selected based on certain criteria including data management, orchestration, automation, measurement, or a combination of these. Other factors to consider to support an organization’s success include AI/ML capability, ease of integration, and real-time functionality.

For example, retailers are most concerned with customer privacy protection while Financial Services firms might be more focused on brand perception. Tech leaders might happen to favor data insights over intimate customer connections, while Healthcare companies might prioritize customer acquisition.

Look for a CDP that integrates easily with the third-party solutions your organization already uses–this will make it easier to work with legacy systems and support existing data across departments. User-friendliness is another important requirement to consider. CDPs can be utilized by multiple teams, and even functionalities like AI/ML should be easy to understand and simple to use. Companies should not invest in a CDP unless they’re confident that line-of-business employees outside IT will be able to utilize it.

Regardless of industry, when implemented properly, CDPs can have a positive impact on return on investment (ROI). For example, one Tealium customer was able to gain 6x ROI within six months of deploying the Tealium CDP by better understanding their customer journeys and ensuring the integrity of their customer data. Another Tealium customer was able to boost customer engagement by 400% through intelligent data activation. In both examples, Tealium’s CDP empowered organizations to gather and optimize customer data to increase engagement and revenue.

Additionally, more than half of marketers surveyed in Tealium’s 2022 Forrester TEI report said payback was achieved within six months, and four of five saw positive ROI within 12 months. The report also revealed that composite organizations saw increased revenue with Tealium’s real-time capabilities. Over three years, composite organizations reported an average order value of $400, resulting in an average of $1.2 million of profit.

Now is the time for companies to invest in CDPs

Digital transformation is now top of mind for most organizations, and executives are relying on the power of CDPs to execute these transformations. Amidst post pandemic marketing budget increases and executives’ willingness to increase tech spend, CDPs are being adopted by a wide range of companies in many industries. The key decision now is no longer whether to purchase a CDP, but which CDP is best suited for the organization’s needs. Understanding customers’ behavior and preferences is as vital for CX, IT and other departments as it is for marketing. More widespread CDP adoption could drive increased transparency and agility across an organization.

At the end of the day, companies who can deliver relevant, timely experiences are succeeding and in some cases, surpassing their goals. Organizations who fail to deliver relevant experiences will have a harder time growing, being cost efficient, and retaining valuable and loyal customers. A CDP can help organizations respond quickly to market shifts and capitalize on new trends. To continuously innovate and remain competitive in today’s business landscape, organizations need to prioritize customer experience and understand their audiences through data by investing in a CDP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.