Companies Like Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Could Be Quite Risky

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Zosano Pharma Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Zosano Pharma last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$17m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$34m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 6 months from September 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqCM:ZSAN Debt to Equity History December 8th 2021

How Is Zosano Pharma's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Zosano Pharma doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$922k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. It's possible that the 18% reduction in cash burn over the last year is evidence of management tightening their belts as cash reserves deplete. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Zosano Pharma Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Zosano Pharma to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$66m, Zosano Pharma's US$34m in cash burn equates to about 51% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

Is Zosano Pharma's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Zosano Pharma's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 7 warning signs for Zosano Pharma (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

