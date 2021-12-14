Companies Like Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Could Be Quite Risky

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Voyager Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Voyager Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$121m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$92m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 16 months from September 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Voyager Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqGS:VYGR Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

Voyager Therapeutics reduced its cash burn by 17% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But we are made wary by the 92% dive in operating revenue over the same period. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Voyager Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Voyager Therapeutics revenue has been falling, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$112m, Voyager Therapeutics' US$92m in cash burn equates to about 81% of its market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

Is Voyager Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Voyager Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Voyager Therapeutics (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

