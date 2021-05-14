Companies Like Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Vision Marine Technologies' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at February 2021, Vision Marine Technologies had cash of CA$31m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$5.3m. So it had a cash runway of about 5.8 years from February 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Vision Marine Technologies Growing?

NasdaqCM:VMAR Debt to Equity History May 14th 2021

It was quite stunning to see that Vision Marine Technologies increased its cash burn by 808% over the last year. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 20% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Vision Marine Technologies Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Vision Marine Technologies is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Vision Marine Technologies' cash burn of CA$5.3m is about 7.5% of its CA$71m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Vision Marine Technologies' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Vision Marine Technologies' cash runway was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Vision Marine Technologies that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

