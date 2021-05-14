Companies Like Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. Indeed, Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock is up 109% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Vaxart shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Vaxart Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2021, Vaxart had cash of US$171m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$39m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 4.4 years from March 2021. Importantly, though, analysts think that Vaxart will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Vaxart Growing?

NasdaqCM:VXRT Debt to Equity History May 14th 2021

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Vaxart increased its cash burn by 226% in the last twelve months. And that is all the more of a concern in light of the fact that operating revenue was actually down by 78% in the last year, as the company no doubt scrambles to change its fortunes. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Vaxart Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Vaxart is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Vaxart's cash burn of US$39m is about 5.1% of its US$770m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Vaxart's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Vaxart's cash runway was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Vaxart's situation. On another note, Vaxart has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

