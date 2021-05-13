Companies Like UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does UTStarcom Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When UTStarcom Holdings last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$36m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$3.5m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2020. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is UTStarcom Holdings Growing?

Given our focus on UTStarcom Holdings' cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 86%. But it's hard to delight in that cash burn reduction given the 63% collapse in revenue. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how UTStarcom Holdings is building its business over time.

How Easily Can UTStarcom Holdings Raise Cash?

There's no doubt UTStarcom Holdings seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$46m, UTStarcom Holdings' US$3.5m in cash burn equates to about 7.7% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is UTStarcom Holdings' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way UTStarcom Holdings is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its falling revenue is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for UTStarcom Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

