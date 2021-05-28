Companies Like Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) has seen its share price rise 579% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Torchlight Energy Resources shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Torchlight Energy Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2021, Torchlight Energy Resources had US$13m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$9.1m. Therefore, from March 2021 it had roughly 17 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Torchlight Energy Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:TRCH Debt to Equity History May 28th 2021

Whilst it's great to see that Torchlight Energy Resources has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$111k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 2.2%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Torchlight Energy Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Torchlight Energy Resources Raise Cash?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Torchlight Energy Resources shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$348m, Torchlight Energy Resources' US$9.1m in cash burn equates to about 2.6% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Torchlight Energy Resources' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Torchlight Energy Resources' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Torchlight Energy Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

