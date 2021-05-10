Companies Like Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Sumo Logic's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at January 2021, Sumo Logic had cash of US$404m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$50m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 8.2 years from January 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Sumo Logic will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Sumo Logic Growing?

Sumo Logic reduced its cash burn by 12% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. On top of that, operating revenue was up 31%, making for a heartening combination Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Sumo Logic Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Sumo Logic seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.8b, Sumo Logic's US$50m in cash burn equates to about 2.8% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Sumo Logic's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Sumo Logic is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Sumo Logic that investors should know when investing in the stock.

