Companies Like Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Revolution Medicines' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2021, Revolution Medicines had cash of US$609m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$139m. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 4.4 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Revolution Medicines Growing?

NasdaqGS:RVMD Debt to Equity History November 29th 2021

Revolution Medicines boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 57%. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 38%, making us very wary indeed. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Revolution Medicines Raise More Cash Easily?

While Revolution Medicines seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Revolution Medicines' cash burn of US$139m is about 7.0% of its US$2.0b market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Revolution Medicines' Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Revolution Medicines' cash runway was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Revolution Medicines (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

