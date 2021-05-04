Companies Like Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) stock is up 131% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Replimune Group's cash burn is. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Replimune Group Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Replimune Group last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$493m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$59m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2020 it had 8.3 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Replimune Group will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Replimune Group's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Replimune Group isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With cash burn dropping by 4.7% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Replimune Group Raise More Cash Easily?

While Replimune Group is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Replimune Group's cash burn of US$59m is about 3.5% of its US$1.7b market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Replimune Group's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Replimune Group is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Replimune Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

