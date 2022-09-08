Companies Like Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock is up 128% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Prometheus Biosciences' cash burn is. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Prometheus Biosciences Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2022, Prometheus Biosciences had cash of US$96m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$100m. That means it had a cash runway of around 12 months as of June 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqGS:RXDX Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

How Well Is Prometheus Biosciences Growing?

Notably, Prometheus Biosciences actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 187%, signifying heavy investment in the business. It seems likely that the vociferous operating revenue growth of 279% during that time may well have given management confidence to ramp investment. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Prometheus Biosciences Raise Cash?

Since Prometheus Biosciences has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Prometheus Biosciences has a market capitalisation of US$2.4b and burnt through US$100m last year, which is 4.2% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Prometheus Biosciences' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Prometheus Biosciences' revenue growth was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Prometheus Biosciences' situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Prometheus Biosciences (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

