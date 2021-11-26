Companies Like Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Oncternal Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In September 2021, Oncternal Therapeutics had US$97m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$24m. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 4.1 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Oncternal Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqCM:ONCT Debt to Equity History November 26th 2021

Some investors might find it troubling that Oncternal Therapeutics is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 44% in the last year. On a more positive note, the operating revenue improved by 112% over the period, offering an indication that the expenditure may well be worthwhile. If that revenue does keep flowing reliably, then the company could see a strong improvement in free cash flow simply by reducing growth expenditure. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Oncternal Therapeutics Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Oncternal Therapeutics has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Oncternal Therapeutics' cash burn of US$24m is about 15% of its US$156m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Oncternal Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Oncternal Therapeutics' cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Oncternal Therapeutics (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

