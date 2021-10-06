Companies Like Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Mustang Bio Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Mustang Bio last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$130m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$53m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years as of June 2021. Importantly, analysts think that Mustang Bio will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Mustang Bio's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGM:MBIO Debt to Equity History October 6th 2021

Because Mustang Bio isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With the cash burn rate up 34% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Mustang Bio To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Mustang Bio shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Mustang Bio has a market capitalisation of US$214m and burnt through US$53m last year, which is 25% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Mustang Bio's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Mustang Bio's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Mustang Bio's situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Mustang Bio (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

