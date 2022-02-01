Companies Like MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is MacroGenics' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2021, MacroGenics had cash of US$299m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$103m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.9 years from September 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is MacroGenics Growing?

We reckon the fact that MacroGenics managed to shrink its cash burn by 30% over the last year is rather encouraging. And considering that its operating revenue gained 50% during that period, that's great to see. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can MacroGenics Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt MacroGenics seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$757m, MacroGenics' US$103m in cash burn equates to about 14% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is MacroGenics' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about MacroGenics' cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for MacroGenics that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

