Companies Like Lixte Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Lixte Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2021, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings had cash of US$7.7m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$2.7m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years from March 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Lixte Biotechnology Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Lixte Biotechnology Holdings isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 61%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$40m and burnt through US$2.7m last year, which is 6.9% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Lixte Biotechnology Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

