Companies Like KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In October 2021, KalVista Pharmaceuticals had US$210m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$57m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.7 years as of October 2021. Importantly, though, analysts think that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGM:KALV Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

How Well Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Growing?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 52% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 29% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can KalVista Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$57m is about 18% of its US$307m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought KalVista Pharmaceuticals' cash runway was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about KalVista Pharmaceuticals' situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

