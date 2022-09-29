Companies Like Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Intra-Cellular Therapies Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies had US$678m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$331m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years from June 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGS:ITCI Debt to Equity History September 29th 2022

How Well Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Intra-Cellular Therapies actually boosted its cash burn by 38%, year on year. Given that its operating revenue increased 148% in that time, it seems the company has reason to think its expenditure is working well to drive growth. If revenue is maintained once spending on growth decreases, that could well pay off! It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Intra-Cellular Therapies Raise More Cash Easily?

Intra-Cellular Therapies seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Intra-Cellular Therapies' cash burn of US$331m is about 7.7% of its US$4.3b market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Intra-Cellular Therapies' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Intra-Cellular Therapies' cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Intra-Cellular Therapies that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

