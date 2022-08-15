Companies Like IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is IDEAYA Biosciences' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2022, IDEAYA Biosciences had cash of US$253m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$64m. Therefore, from March 2022 it had 4.0 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

NasdaqGS:IDYA Debt to Equity History August 15th 2022

Is IDEAYA Biosciences' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because IDEAYA Biosciences actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. While it's not that amazing, we still think that the 20% increase in revenue from operations was a positive. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can IDEAYA Biosciences Raise Cash?

While IDEAYA Biosciences is showing solid revenue growth, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

IDEAYA Biosciences has a market capitalisation of US$605m and burnt through US$64m last year, which is 11% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is IDEAYA Biosciences' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about IDEAYA Biosciences' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even though its revenue growth wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for IDEAYA Biosciences that investors should know when investing in the stock.

