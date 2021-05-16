Companies Like Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) has seen its share price rise 328% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Ideal Power's cash burn is too risky. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Ideal Power Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. Ideal Power has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$27m in cash it held at March 2021. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.1m. So it had a cash runway of about 8.6 years from March 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Ideal Power's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:IPWR Debt to Equity History May 16th 2021

Whilst it's great to see that Ideal Power has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$670k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. It seems likely that the business is content with its current spending, as the cash burn rate stayed steady over the last twelve months. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Ideal Power Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), Ideal Power shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Ideal Power's cash burn of US$3.1m is about 6.1% of its US$51m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Ideal Power's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Ideal Power is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Ideal Power (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

