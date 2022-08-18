Companies Like GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does GigaMedia Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When GigaMedia last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$39m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$4.2m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 9.3 years from June 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqCM:GIGM Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Well Is GigaMedia Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that GigaMedia is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 34% in the last year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 6.3% in that time. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how GigaMedia is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For GigaMedia To Raise More Cash For Growth?

GigaMedia seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

GigaMedia has a market capitalisation of US$22m and burnt through US$4.2m last year, which is 20% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is GigaMedia's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought GigaMedia's cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about GigaMedia's situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for GigaMedia you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

