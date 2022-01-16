Companies Like FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does FTC Solar Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2021, FTC Solar had US$141m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$79m. That means it had a cash runway of around 21 months as of September 2021. Importantly, though, analysts think that FTC Solar will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

NasdaqGM:FTCI Debt to Equity History January 16th 2022

How Well Is FTC Solar Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that FTC Solar increased its cash burn by 12,244% in the last twelve months. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 14% gain gives us scant comfort. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can FTC Solar Raise Cash?

FTC Solar seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

FTC Solar has a market capitalisation of US$436m and burnt through US$79m last year, which is 18% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About FTC Solar's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought FTC Solar's cash runway was relatively promising. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about FTC Solar's situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for FTC Solar that investors should know when investing in the stock.

